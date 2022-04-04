Gurgaon: Owner, foreman of firm booked for kidnapping two drivers

Two men were booked for allegedly kidnapping two drivers in Gurgaon’s Bilaspur area on Saturday night. The police said a zero FIR in the case was initially lodged in Nuh on March 26 and was later transferred to Bilaspur police station.

According to the police, Savita, a resident of Ferozepur Mev in Nuh district’s Pinangwa, filed a complaint alleging that her husband Alijan and his associate Arshad, a native of Meerut, had gone to deliver a load from a private company in Bilaspur to Guwahati.

“My husband had told me that he would return in 2-3 days. On March 20, he called me from someone else’s number and said that he and Arshad were being held hostage in Bilaspur. We tried searching for them and with the help of a relative, we contacted the company’s foreman, who claimed to have held them hostage. I suspect the company’s owner and foreman are behind this. My husband’s life is in danger,” the complaint said.

A Gurgaon police officer said, “We have registered a case of kidnapping. The complainant has mentioned two persons in the FIR. It appears that the accused had enmity with two other people, who were known to the victims, from their village. We are conducting raids to arrest the accused.”

The first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused under sections 365 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station, the police added.