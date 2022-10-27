scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Gurgaon: Fire breaks in ninth-floor flat of building on M G Road, woman hospitalised

The fire at an Essel Towers apartment was controlled in an hour. The woman, who had locked herself in the bathroom due to the smoke, was found unconscious, fire department officials said.

fire in Gurgaon, Gurgaon fire Indian Express, fire news Indian ExpressOfficials said that the woman was rushed to the hospital and other occupants of the house were rescued. (File)

A woman was hospitalised after a fire broke out in an apartment on the ninth floor of a building in a Gurgaon society early on Thursday, fire department officials said, adding that a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

Though the fire was controlled in an hour, the woman, who had locked herself in the bathroom due to the smoke, was found unconscious, the officials said.

According to fire department officials, a call was received regarding a fire in an apartment on the ninth floor of a building at Essel Towers on MG Road around 3.30 am, following which four fire tenders from sector 29 fire station were rushed to the spot.

“Three people were in the house at the time of the incident. One woman, who had locked herself in the bathroom due to the smoke, was found unconscious. She collapsed due to smoke inhalation. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Other occupants of the house were rescued,” a fire department official said.

