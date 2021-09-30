Gurgaon: Fire at factory in IMT Manesar; no casualties

A fire broke out at a factory in Sector 3, IMT Manesar area in the early hours of Thursday. At least nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said officials, adding that no casualties were reported as the factory was unoccupied at the time. Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

The blaze was brought under control after two hours, said fire department officials.

Sukhbir Singh, a fire department official from Manesar fire station, said the incident was reported to the fire control room at 3.29 am when security guards at the gate noticed smoke from the first floor of the factory and informed the fire department.

“The factory manufactures plastic parts for several automobile companies. The fire started from the rear side of the first floor and quickly spread through the floor gutting stocks of plastic and materials. The blaze was controlled by 5.30 am before it could spread to the front area. No one was present in the factory at the time of the incident,” he said.

Seven fire tenders from Manesar, Sector 29, Udyog Vihar and Bhim Nagar fire stations and two fire tenders of private companies were pressed into service to douse the fire.