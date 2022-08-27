scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Gurgaon: Fire breaks out a factory in Sector 37

A fire broke out at a factory in Sector 37 in Gurgaon on Friday night. At least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said fire department officials, adding that no casualties were reported as the factory was unoccupied at the time. Fire department officials said that the cause of the fire is yet […]

A fire broke out at a factory in Sector 37 in Gurgaon on Friday night.

A fire broke out at a factory in Sector 37 in Gurgaon on Friday night. At least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said fire department officials, adding that no casualties were reported as the factory was unoccupied at the time.

Fire department officials said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Rajbir Singh, fire officer, Sector 37 fire station, said, “A fire was reported around 10.15 pm at a three-storey factory, which makes mattresses and foam material, in Sector 37. Some guards noticed smoke bellowing from the factory and informed the fire control room. At least 12 fire tenders from across Gurgaon were pressed into service.”

Officials said the fire quickly spread to all three floors due to some chemical materials, which were kept in some drums at the factory.

“Several drums which had chemicals exploded, due to which fire spread. The blaze was finally controlled after 2.5 hours. No persons were injured. The material and stock at the factory were gutted. No worker was present at the factory at the time of the incident. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause, but the exact cause will be known after a probe,” said Singh.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 10:57:59 am
