Gurgaon: FIR claims firing near mosque

Police registered an FIR Sunday after an Imam sleeping inside the masjid at Dhankot village claimed shots had been fired near the structure the previous night. The accused are yet to be identified. Police said the FIR has been registered under IPC section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

“An empty cartridge was found. We are trying to identify the accused. We are also looking at CCTV footage,” said Pankaj Kumar, SHO of the Rajendra Park police station. ENS

