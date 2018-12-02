Gurgaon: FIR against 31 people for causing loss to govt

A Gurgaon court Saturday directed that an FIR be registered against 31 people, including 14 builders and seven joint and sub-registrars, for hatching a criminal conspiracy and causing a loss of over Rs 5 crore to the government.

Advertising

The directions were given by Judicial Magistrate, I Class, Naveen Kumar, on the basis of a complaint filed by RTI activist Ramesh Yadav, who alleged that a loss of Rs 5.09 crore had been caused through discrepancies in stamp duty registry — wherein officials had charged duties of 5% instead of 7% during registry.

“The court directed that a case be registered against multiple people, including 14 builders, seven sub- and joint registrars of Manesar tehsil, as well as registry clerks,” said Yadav.