Gurgaon: Father held for ‘recalling’ rape complaint

The father of a sixth-grade student, who had registered a case alleging his daughter had been molested by her school headmaster, has been arrested by Gurgaon police along with five others for extorting money from the accused’s family in return for recalling his complaint and settling the case.

Police said the father had registered a complaint against the headmaster on Friday, following which he was arrested.

“On Saturday, however, ACP Crime Against Women (South), received a tip-off claiming the father had entered into a settlement with the accused for a large amount. Soon after, the father turned around from his complaint and recorded a statement in favour of the accused before the magistrate,” said Subhash Boken, PRO, Gurgaon police.

