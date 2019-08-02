Gurgaon: Fate of 30 plots in Kant Enclave hangs in balance

Four months after 14 structures in Faridabad’s Kant Enclave were demolished in compliance with orders of the Supreme Court, the remaining establishments built after 1992 are likely to meet the same fate in the coming days, with the final deadline given to residents coming to an end at midnight on Wednesday.

“The court had extended the deadline for vacating the properties to midnight of July 31 for those willing to submit undertakings stating they would vacate their establishments by then,” said Sanjeev Mann, Senior Town Planner. Owners of 30 of 44 plots had promised to do the same, said officials.

“We will conduct an inspection to determine to what extent this order has been met, and then will submit a report to the Chief Secretary,” he said.

In September 2018, the SC recognised that the land on which Faridabad’s Kant Enclave stands as ‘forest’, and called for the demolition of all structures constructed there after 1992.