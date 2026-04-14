Gurgaon fashion designer extortion case: Sharpshooter linked to Deepak Nandal gang held after encounter

According to the Gurgaon unit of the STF, a team had set up a checkpoint near Bandhwari following a tip-off that Nivesh was yet again planning to open fire at Chawla’s office to demand protection money. (Source: Express Photo)

Nearly two months after a shooting incident outside fashion designer Manish Chawla’s showroom in Gurgaon, a sharpshooter was arrested by the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) following an encounter near Bandhwari village in the early hours of Tuesday, said officers.

The accused, identified as Nivesh alias Dilla, a resident of Jajal village in Sonipat, was reportedly acting on instructions from gangster Deepak Nandal, who is currently operating from abroad.

According to the Gurgaon unit of the STF, a team had set up a checkpoint near Bandhwari following a tip-off that Nivesh was yet again planning to open fire at Chawla’s office to demand protection money.