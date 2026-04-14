Gurgaon fashion designer extortion case: Sharpshooter linked to Deepak Nandal gang held after encounter

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Nearly two months after a shooting incident outside fashion designer Manish Chawla’s showroom in Gurgaon, a sharpshooter was arrested by the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) following an encounter near Bandhwari village in the early hours of Tuesday, said officers.
The accused, identified as Nivesh alias Dilla, a resident of Jajal village in Sonipat, was reportedly acting on instructions from gangster Deepak Nandal, who is currently operating from abroad.
According to the Gurgaon unit of the STF, a team had set up a checkpoint near Bandhwari following a tip-off that Nivesh was yet again planning to open fire at Chawla’s office to demand protection money.
“Approximately 12:50 am, a suspicious motorcyclist was signaled to stop. Instead of complying, the rider opened fire on the police party in an attempt to flee,” an STF spokesperson said. Officers said that the accused shot four rounds.
The spokesperson added, “Two bullets struck the bulletproof jackets of Sub-Inspector Vivek and Probationary SI Vikas who escaped unhurt. In the retaliatory firing by the STF team, Nivesh sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was apprehended.”
An illegal pistol was recovered from his possession.
“The accused was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital in Gurgaon for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that Nivesh was actively working for Deepak Nandal and was involved in providing weapons for recent firing incidents in Karnal and at Mayank Chawla’s office,” an officer said.
Deepak Nandal had claimed responsibility for the firing incident at Chawla’s showroom in February through a social media post, the officer said.
Nilesh is the fifth accused arrested in the case.
Previously, the STF arrested three shooters from Bahadurgarh, and the Gurugram police arrested one.
The showroom shooting was carried out in February to extort money, officers said.
Police records indicate that Nivesh was also wanted in connection with a case registered on February 26 at the DLF Phase-1 Police Station under Section 111(4) [organised crime] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.
The STF is currently questioning the accused to gain further leads on the gang’s criminal network and other active members.
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