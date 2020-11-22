Covid-19: Gurgaon, Faridabad to test at borders

Following a surge in Covid cases in Delhi, Gurgaon and Faridabad have started testing people at its borders, said officials. Earlier this week, authorities had started random testing at the Delhi-Noida border.

In addition to two existing camps on the roads, six new camps have been set up in Gurgaon, said Dr Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gurgaon. “It is not compulsory, but people are encouraged to get tested as cases are rising. Testing began in these six camps on Friday,” said Yadav, adding that in case of a positive result, the person will be advised home isolation or be admitted to the hospital, depending on whether they are symptomatic or not.

The camps have been set up across locations like Kapashera border, Labour Chowk and a few other bus stands and markets.

Since the aim is to test commuters on the move, rapid antigen tests are being conducted. If someone is symptomatic but has a negative antigen result, they will be asked to take an RT-PCR test in a nearby lab.

Gurgaon Saturday saw 939 new cases and Faridabad 630 new cases. Recently, the Haryana government decided to ramp up testing in the seven districts with a positivity rate higher than the state average of 6.86 %.

