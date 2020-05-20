Six police personnel test positive for coronavirus in Gurgaon, Faridabad

Six police personnel in Gurgaon and Faridabad were among those who tested positive for coronavirus in the two districts on Tuesday. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Six police personnel in Gurgaon and Faridabad were among those who tested positive for coronavirus in the two districts on Tuesday. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Six police personnel in Gurgaon and Faridabad were among those who tested positive for coronavirus in the two districts on Tuesday. According to officials, while two personnel tested positive in Gurgaon, four tested positive in Faridabad.

“In Gurgaon, two police personnel have tested positive, both of who were deployed at the Delhi-Gurgaon border for checking. Their samples had been taken after they started exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus,” said an official.

In Faridabad, meanwhile, a spokesperson of the district administration said, “Three of the police personnel who have tested positive are posted at the Sector 55 police post and are primary contacts of another policeman who had tested positive last week. The fourth police officer is posted at the Saran police station and has no known history of contact.”

Apart from the two police personnel, Gurgaon recorded seven more cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, including two people who had been in contact with people who were Covid positive, a health care worker, a security guard at a company in Udyog Vihar, and two employees of a private company.

In Faridabad, meanwhile, a total of 13 cases emerged on Tuesday. Apart from the four police personnel, these included a three-year-old girl residing in Ballabgarh, who had a history of fever for 4-5 days, and a 21-year-old healthcare worker at a private hospital who had a history of contact with a person who had died due to the infection and been undergoing treatment at the same hospital. A 60-year-old woman from Dabua colony similarly tested positive, with officials saying she had a history of fever for “4 to 5 days” after eating watermelon that she purchased from a roadside stall.

“Two other patients, aged 22 and 49, are yet to be traced because of some discrepancy in their addresses and mobile numbers. We are working on tracking them down,” said the spokesperson.

Gurgaon has so far recorded a total of 220 cases, of who 118 have recovered. Faridabad, meanwhile, has recorded 163 cases, of which 86 have recovered and six have succumbed to the infection.

