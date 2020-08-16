Gurgaon: Family with Covid flees isolation

“We have also informed authorities in Aligarh. Further investigations are on,” said the SHO. (Representational)

An FIR has been registered against a 30-year-old woman in Gurgaon who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month with her five children, but broke home isolation with her family and travelled to her husband’s home in UP.

“After her result came positive, she, along with her five children, was sent to ESIC hospital . The following day, the hospital placed them under home isolation,” said inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO of Gurgaon Sadar police station. “We have also informed authorities in Aligarh. Further investigations are on,” said the SHO.

