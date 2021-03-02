Gurgaon family says targeted for feeding stray dogs

A Gurgaon family was blocked from entering their residential complex, allegedly by their neighbours who were angry with their habit of feeding stray dogs in the area. (File photo)

A Gurgaon family was blocked from entering their residential complex, allegedly by their neighbours who were angry with their habit of feeding stray dogs in the area. Police said one of the strays had bit a neighbour recently, because of which the residents of Vatika 21 in Gurgaon Sector 83 “were on edge”. The neighbours allegedly surrounded the family’s car when they returned home Monday night.

“A resident of that society is a dog lover and frequently feeds stray dogs in the area. A couple of days ago, one of the dogs bit another resident, because of which people were on edge. The resident, his wife, and his three-year-old child were returning home from outside on Monday night, when other people from the society surrounded their car and became aggressive,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“Since a crowd has gathered there, the ACP of the area is at the spot along with the SHO of multiple police stations in the vicinity. The residents do not appear to have become physically violent. They were aggressive but the situation is under control. Sufficient police force has been deployed…No case has been registered yet,” he said.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media on Monday night showed several residents surrounding the resident’s car and chanting, “baahar nikaalo kutte ko (take the dogs out)”, even as police personnel remained present.

In a purported live video, the man, Sumit Singla, alleges that the “RWA and various goons” surrounded his car, tried to “attack” his three-year-old daughter, and tried to break into the car. He alleged that they were being prevented from returning to their home by a “mob of at least a 100-odd people” led by a man who he alleged had accused him of “some kind of black magic ritual”. He claimed that a couple from among the crowd “made threatening gestures” towards his wife and daughter, pushed his wife around, and “came to attack the baby”.

“The only crime we have committed is feeding a dog, feeding an animal in need…they have managed to gather this massive crowd of 100 odd people and even the police are finding it hard to control them because these people are trying to smash into the car itself,” he alleges.