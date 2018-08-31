Gurgaon: 4 of family found dead at home, toddler lone survivor

A case has been registered under IPC Section 302 (murder) at the Pataudi police station, but police are yet to make any arrests. (Representational Image) A case has been registered under IPC Section 302 (murder) at the Pataudi police station, but police are yet to make any arrests. (Representational Image)

A 28-year-old garment shop owner, his wife and his 60-year-old mother were found dead at their home in Pataudi’s Brajpura village on Wednesday night, police said. The couple’s one-and-a-half-year-old daughter was found injured on the floor and rushed to hospital, but died during treatment Thursday, police said. Police added that the only member of the family found alive was the couple’s two-and-a-half year old son, Akshay, who was sitting in a corner of the room where the bodies were found.

According to police, the man, Manish, and his mother Phoolwati sustained stab wounds and injuries to the head, while the woman, Pinky, was found hanging from a fan. Police said the bodies were discovered by a milkman Wednesday. They were informed around 8 pm by the sarpanch. “Akshay is not injured, but is traumatised and has not spoken a word since he was found… It is uncertain if he was in the house when the violence occurred,” said Shamsher Singh, ACP (crime).

Doctors who conducted the post-mortem said the deaths took place in the afternoon, and that the four died from different kinds of injuries. Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy, said Manish had “25-30 stab wounds on his upper chest, head and face, and also a slit throat”, while his wife appeared to have died of hanging.

“She also had a slit in her left forearm, but cause of death was hanging. Whether this was a homicide or suicide is a matter of investigation,” said Dr Mathur.

The couple’s daughter, meanwhile, appeared to have died of “internal head injuries sustained after being hit with a blunt object”, Dr Mathur said. “Manish’s mother also had multiple head injuries, sustained after being hit by a blunt object,” he said.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 302 (murder) at the Pataudi police station, but police are yet to make any arrests. “We are questioning people,” said ACP Singh.

