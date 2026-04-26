Gurgaon fake weight loss medicine racket: Accused also manufactured and marketed ‘ToneUp’ injection, finds probe

The racket was busted on April 18 when a car being used as a cab was intercepted in DLF Phase IV. (File photo/Canva)

A week after a counterfeit batch of weight loss drug Mounjaro was seized in Gurgaon, police have found that the alleged mastermind, Avi Sharma (32), was also manufacturing and marketing his unapproved weight-loss injections branded ‘ToneUp’, officers said.

Sharma, arrested last week, was on Friday remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Gurgaon Drug Control Officer Amandeep Chauhan, who led the raids last week that led to the recovery of counterfeit injections worth over Rs 56 lakh, said that packaging material of ‘ToneUp’ injections have been recovered from Sharma’s flat, which was allegedly being used to produce spurious versions of Mounjaro.

“These injections are not approved by either the Haryana or the Union government. We found evidence that orders were being taken through mobile phones. By Monday, we expect clarity on whether consignments were dispatched and delivered so that they can be immediately recalled,” Chauhan told The Indian Express.