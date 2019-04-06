Gurgaon: Fake DCP clashes with real policeman, arrested

A 37-year-old man was arrested by Gurgaon Police and taken into three-day police remand, after he allegedly claimed to be a Gurgaon Police DCP and got into an altercation with a Delhi Police constable outside Ambience Mall.

Advertising

Police said the incident took place Thursday, when the complainant, constable Ankit, was waiting to meet a relative outside the mall. “A Fortuner car, with two men inside, stopped in front of the complainant. One of them got out and claimed he was a DCP with Gurgaon Police. He began abusing the constable and became violent towards him without any reason,” said Subhash Boken, Gurgaon Police PRO.

The accused, Sandeep Sharma, was arrested within two hours, after the complainant approached police personnel in front of Ambience Mall, police said. “During initial questioning, Sharma said he committed the crime without any reason, and confessed his involvement in four other cases,” said Boken, adding that he was known to get into fights with security personnel at Ambience Mall and other places.