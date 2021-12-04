Gurgaon: Fake call centre busted; 10 booked for conning US nationals in garb of tech support

The police busted a fake call centre in Gurgaon’s Sector 43 on Friday, where employees were allegedly involved in conning US nationals by posing as technical support officials of companies like Microsoft.

The police has booked at least 10 people, including the owners and supervisors who had been running the call centre.

The police said the bust was made after receiving “secret information” of a call centre that was operating from two floors of a building in Sector 43, following which a raid was conducted. The police recovered several laptops and phones which had illegal software for calling foreign nationals, and a script used to con them.

According to the police, the accused sent pop-ups on various websites to dupe US nationals. “Once someone clicked on the link, their computer screen would freeze and the person would be asked to contact a number for customer support. That number was routed to the call centre. The accused informed the callers that they would have to pay $500-1000 as tech support fee to remove a virus or suspicious activity from their system,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

The police said the accused would obtain remote access to the computers using ‘ultraviewer’.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “The caller would often inform victims that their computer had been hacked. They would obtain remote access of their accounts through some apps. To resolve the issue, they would extort $500-1000 by asking victims to purchase gift cards, and later ask a contact abroad to redeem those cards.”

The police said the accused, during questioning, could not furnish valid documents (DOT license) or authorised certificate for running the call centre.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code, and Section 75 of the Information Technology Act at Cyber police station, said the police.