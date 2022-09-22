Gurgaon faces waterlogging and traffic snarls after heavy rainfall 

Traffic congestion and waterlogging were reported from several areas of Gurgaon on Thursday after the city received continuous spell of rainfall throughout the day.

Traffic congestion was reported on several stretches of National Highway (NH) 48 including at Iffco Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, at Sarhaul near Gurgaon-Delhi border, in parts of Udyog Vihar, sector 50, sector 42 and several internal sector roads.

Traffic police officials said waterlogging was also reported at many places including Mayfield Garden chowk, sector 46/47 traffic signal, Artemis chowk, near Good Earth Mall, CRPF chowk, Basai chowk, South City 1, AIT chowk on Golf Course road, Tigra cut on Golf Course Extension road, Bakhtawar chowk, sector 18, sector 21/22 T point, near Hanuman Chowk, Sheetla Mata road, sector 15, Carterpuri road, sector 40, Manesar bus stand, near Tulip chowk and along several stretches of national highway 48, SPR and internal sector roads.

The Narsingpur-Khandsa stretch of national highway-48 was the worst affected where the service lane was completely submerged and a carriageway was also inundated.

The waterlogging led to vehicles breaking down while commuters and pedestrians had to wade through knee-deep water in low-lying areas.

A traffic police officer, said, “Vehicle flow remained smooth in most parts of Gurgaon, though there is vehicle slowdown at some locations. All the traffic staff including ACPs and DCP traffic are on the field to ensure smooth flow of traffic.”

According to data of district administration, Gurgaon tehsil received 55 mm of rainfall till 5 pm. Officials said by 5 pm, Kadipur recorded 54 mm rainfall, Harsaru received 54 mm, Wazirabad received 60 mm, Badshahpur received 30 mm, Manesar reported 50 mm, Farrukhnagar got 29 mm, Pataudi recorded 20 mm and Sohna received 43 mm rainfall.

“Several teams have been deployed for clearing of water chutes and road gullies at all locations. At certain locations, the water level is gradually receding. In areas where heavy water logging has been reported, pumps and machinery have been deployed to address the situation. All the underpasses are free of any water accumulation and open to traffic,” said Vikram Singh, executive engineer, infrastructure 2 division.

The Indian Express had reported earlier that inadequate drainage infrastructure, rapid urbanization and disappearing water bodies and lakes due to concretization, change in land use patterns, disruption of natural drains, encroachment at stretches along storm water drains and choked drainage lines were major reasons for flooding across the city every year.