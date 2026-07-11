SUV used by Gurgaon shooters changed hands 3 times in 4 years: Police

The Gurgaon police investigating Thursday night’s encounter at a businessman’s residence in Sushant Lok Phase 2 have found a trail of ownership changes of the SUV used by the accused shooters. Officers said on Saturday the car had three owners in the past four years before it was rented out to the suspected members of the Deepak Nandal gang.

Five accused allegedly arrived in the Haryana-registered black SUV to extort Rs 10 crore from the businessman. The Crime Branch officials, who were present in the area based on a tip-off, killed four of the gang members in a shootout, while the fifth is undergoing treatment for injuries.

“Three of the five alleged shooters killed in the police encounter are from Rohtak, and one of them had rented the SUV from the current owner,” an officer said.

‘First owner sold SUV to car dealer’

According to the police, the vehicle (HR 26FU5708) was originally registered in the name of a Gurgaon resident, who sold it to a used-car dealer in 2023. The dealer later sold it to a buyer in Rohtak, who, after a year, sold it to another person in Rohtak in 2025.

The first owner told The Indian Express that he had purchased the SUV from a showroom in 2022 and sold it a year later. However, he said that though he had completed the ownership transfer and also changed the registration number, he did not know how his mobile number was never updated.

“I don’t know the reason behind this, but I continued receiving challan messages related to the vehicle until this month. The Haryana Police questioned me, and I have already told them the same thing,” he told The Indian Express. The Gurgaon police have also questioned the subsequent owners and the car dealer who handled the vehicle over the past three years.

Role of Bahadurgarh man under probe

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A police officer said that investigators have found that a Bahadurgarh resident, identified as Sandeep, may have been involved in providing logistical support, including the SUV and weapons, to the five accused. A team from Gurgaon Police on Friday also conducted raids in Bahadurgarh and at several locations across Haryana.

The police said Sandeep, who is closely associated with Deepak Nandal, was known to Nitin, one of the four men killed in Thursday night’s encounter.

According to the police, Sandeep was allegedly involved in an attempt-to-murder case in Rohtak last year along with Nitin. Both were later granted bail.