After Gurgaon encounter, music producer-turned-gangster back under police lens

-Deepak Nandal is believed to be operating from London, said police. (Source: Express Photo)

Deepak Nandal was once a producer and rapper in the Haryanvi music industry, believed to have worked with singers such as Rahul Fazilpuria and Badshah and associated with several popular Haryanvi songs.

However, police claimed, his association with criminals in Haryana gradually drew him into criminal activities. What started as petty disputes involving colleagues in the music industry soon turned into extortion and shootings.

Today, the 39-year-old, originally from Rohtak, is among the most-wanted gangsters operating in the National Capital Region (NCR). Police claimed he has been running an extortion network from London after fleeing India in 2024.

Nandal’s name resurfaced on Thursday after four of his alleged shooters were killed and another injured in an exchange of fire with the Gurgaon Police in the city’s upscale Sushant Lok area. According to police, the men had gone to target a businessman’s residence after allegedly demanding Rs 10 crore in extortion.