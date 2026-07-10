Black SUV, filmed attack, London handler: Inside Gurgaon’s 40-minute shootout

Police personnel at the site following an encounter between Gurgaon Police Crime Branch teams and suspected criminals in the Sushant Lok Phase-2 area, Friday. (PTI Photo)

At 9.50 pm on Thursday, a black Mahindra Scorpio, its number plates deliberately masked with black tape, pulled up outside a two-storey home of businessman Vishal Beri in Gurgaon’s Sushant Lok.

Five armed men were inside. According to police, three stepped out and opened indiscriminate fire at Beri’s house and neighbouring properties, while another filmed the attack on his mobile phone, allegedly on the instructions of his gangster boss.

Before the assailants could inflict further damage or flee, police teams in the vicinity swiftly moved in.

What followed was a 40-minute gun battle that left four alleged members of the Deepak Nandal gang dead. The fifth assailant and three policemen were injured.