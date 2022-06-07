Gurgaon: Eight held for running parking racket near Galleria market

The Haryana chief minister’s flying squad and enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning conducted on Monday a joint raid and held eight people for allegedly running a parking racket near the Galleria market in Gurgaon.

Officials said that they had received a tip-off that some were illegally charging people for parking vehicles in the service lane opposite the Galleria market. The area is licensed land and has been earmarked for free parking, said officials.

At the time of the raid, eight people were found issuing parking receipts from electronic machines. An official said that they could not produce any valid documents and licence for running the parking.

The accused have been identified as Paramjit, Mulayam Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Omkesh Singh, Sanjeev Singh and Sanjay Kumar. Officials said that their supervisor Sanjay hailed from Delhi and the others from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

An official from the flying squad said: “A preliminary probe has found that the accused had been running the parking facility in the area for more than two months without the requisite permissions. They used to charge Rs 20 for two hours of parking from four-wheelers and Rs 20 for each hour after that. For two-wheelers, they charged Rs 10 for two hours and Rs 10 for each hour after that. They issued receipts from electronic machines to people. On an average, they collected at least Rs 20,000- Rs 25,000 per day from this racket.”

Officials said that they were probing to find out the contractor of the parking and how they were able to procure the electronic machines. Six machines were recovered from the accused, said officials, adding that a case has been registered at the Sector 29 police station.