Gurgaon Dy Commissioner forms panel to probe fire at Sohna flat

Days after an apartment in a society in Sohna was gutted in fire, which the flat owner has termed it a “negligence on part of the builder”, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav Friday formed a committee that would be visiting the spot Saturday. It will look into the allegations and submit a report.

Though the fire at flat no D 63 at Flamingo Floors in Central Park Flower Valley on Monday night was doused in an hour, a major part of the apartment was destroyed.

District administration officials said the four-member committee comprises additional deputy commissioner Gurgaon, district town planner (enforcement) Gurgaon, assistant commissioner of police (Sohna), and deputy director (fire safety).

In a letter to the committee members, V K Meena, additional deputy commissioner, said, “The owner of the flat has filed a complaint stating that the fire accident occurred due to sheer negligence of the builder and his team and requested to lodge an FIR and conduct an inquiry on all shortcomings. The deputy commissioner has constituted a committee for conducting the probe.”

The fire broke out on the second floor of the flat on Diwali night around 11.45 pm. No casualty was reported as the flat was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

The flat owner, Vishwas Kapoor, had lodged a complaint with the Bhondsi police station against the developer of the society alleging negligence.

Vishwas who got possession of the flat last year said that it was used by his sister and her son. “My sister was returning to the house when she was informed about the fire. The security team was not trained to handle such a situation nor was there adequate fire-fighting equipment, except some sand. The residents were in panic and we all watched helplessly as the house went up in flames. No fire protection system or alarm had been installed. It took 50 minutes for the fire brigade team to reach,” he had said.

The fire department officials, however, said that they received a call at 12.10 am and four fire-tenders had reached the spot within 6-7 minutes.

The facility manager of the society had denied the allegations of the flat owner and maintained that all safety precautions were in place and security staff assisted in rescue efforts.