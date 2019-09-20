Gurgaon: DU student, toll staff among 9 held for selling fake MCD stickers

Two members of the vigilance staff at the Rajokri border toll plaza, a Delhi University student, and the owner of a photocopy shop — these are among nine persons arrested by Gurgaon Police for allegedly making counterfeit MCD stickers and passes and selling them to drivers of commercial vehicles at a discount of Rs 300.

According to police, the issue came to light on September 4, when the assistant general manager of the plaza registered a complaint in the matter. He alleged that MCD workers, while checking stickers on some vehicles, found that owners of five vehicles had fake stickers and monthly passes.

An FIR was registered and the drivers of the vehicles arrested. According to police, during questioning, they revealed they “purchased the passes for Rs 2,700, as opposed to their actual price of Rs 3,000”.

The next day, police arrested the alleged kingpin of the racket, identified as Satyavrat Kund (39).

“During questioning, Kund revealed that he, along with others, printed 1,200 fake passes and stickers at a printing press in the capital. Of these, 700 had already been sold to drivers at Rs 2,700 each,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Police said the Delhi University student allegedly gave Kund the address of the printing press where the fake passes were printed. “Rs 4 lakh procured through the sale of these passes has been retrieved,” said PRO Boken.

He added: “A woman involved in the racket and the man who worked at the photocopy shop are absconding. We hope to arrest them soon.”