Gurgaon: DTCP recommends homebuyers to stop paying instalments to blacklisted developer

Days after the department of town and country planning (DTCP) cancelled the licence granted to Mahira Infratech Private Limited (formerly known as Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd) for the development of an affordable housing colony in Gurgaon’s Sector 68 citing “grave violations” by the developer, the DTCP has recommended that the developer be restricted from demanding payments from homebuyers who have invested in its other projects till a final decision is taken.

On May 17, the DTCP had blacklisted the developer, its directors and other stakeholders for allegedly submitting forged and fabricated bank guarantees and forged signatures on collaboration agreements at the time of obtaining licence for the project in Sector 68. The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) in Gurgaon had also frozen accounts pertaining to licences granted to the firm.

The District Town Planner (Enforcement), Gurgaon, has written to the senior town planner, Gurgaon, and director general of town and country planning, Haryana, stating that the request of allottees may be considered regarding not to pay further instalments to the blacklisted company till a final decision is taken by the department regarding implementation of the company’s projects in various sectors.

The letter said that the representations have been given by allottees of other projects of the said company in sectors 103, 104, 95 and 63-A, stating that though the firm was blacklisted, the developer was still demanding further instalments in these projects. The present situation has created doubts among the allottees regarding the completion of all projects of the builder, the letter added.

“The allottees have informed that the company has been blacklisted on one side and on the other side, huge amount of money has been paid by allottees in other projects of the company,” the letter said.

An official of the DTCP said, “Several complaints have been received from home-buyers in other projects of the builder. Buyers said that even the banks are not disbursing loans to individuals based on various orders of the department and legal issues. They said that the developer is demanding further instalments which should be stopped immediately.”