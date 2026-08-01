Special Intensive Revision | Gurgaon draft roll shrinks by 30%: Nearly 1 in 3 names missing

Nearly one in three voters recorded in Gurgaon in June is missing from the district’s draft electoral rolls published under the EC’s Special Intensive Revision. (File Photo)

Nearly one in three voters recorded in Gurgaon two months ago is missing from the district’s draft electoral rolls published on Friday under the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the electorate shrinking by around 30% – from 15,55,034 on June 1 to 11,01,955.

The draft rolls show that 4,53,468 voters were excluded after their enumeration forms could not be collected or were categorised as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD). Also, there were 2,17,080 electors with data anomalies as well as 19,206 unmapped voters across the district’s 1,504 polling stations.

“The names of both my husband and I are missing, while my son’s is there,” said Kusum Sharma, a resident of Suncity township off Golf Course Road.