Special Intensive Revision | Gurgaon draft roll shrinks by 30%: Nearly 1 in 3 names missing

Nearly one in three voters recorded in Gurgaon two months ago is missing from the district’s draft electoral rolls published on Friday under the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the electorate shrinking by around 30%– from 15,55,034 on June 1 to 11,01,955.
The draft rolls show that 4,53,468 voters were excluded after their enumeration forms could not be collected or were categorised as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD). Also, there were 2,17,080 electors with data anomalies as well as 19,206 unmapped voters across the district’s 1,504 polling stations.
“The names of both my husband and I are missing, while my son’s is there,” said Kusum Sharma, a resident of Suncity township off Golf Course Road.
The revised electorate comprises 5,73,404 male voters, 5,28,521 female voters, 30 third gender voters and 5,791 service electors.
The SIR exercise, ordered by the Election Commission on May 14, is being carried out across 16 states and three Union Territories. Field enumeration in Haryana began on June 15 to include all eligible citizens who turned 18 on or before July 1, 2026, and also remove ineligible entries.
Among Gurgaon’s four Assembly constituencies, Badshahpur recorded the steepest decline, with its electorate falling from 5,41,895 on June 1 to 3,66,017 across 518 polling stations. As per data, there were 68,893 voters with anomalies and 6,433 unmapped voters in the constituency.
In Gurgaon Assembly constituency, the electorate dropped from 4,50,200 to 2,71,210 across 435 polling stations. It also saw 51,869 anomaly entries and 5,706 unmapped voters.
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Sohna, meanwhile, saw its voter count decline from 3,03,243 to 2,45,335 across 292 polling stations. The data flagged 57,507 anomaly entries and 3,490 unmapped voters.
In Pataudi, the number of voters decreased from 2,59,696 on June 1 to 2,19,393 across 259 polling stations. It also recorded 39,052 voter anomalies and 3,577 unmapped electors.
The District Election Office said notices would be issued to all 2,17,080 voters with anomalies and 19,206 unmapped electors, who will have to appear before election officials with supporting documents on scheduled dates.
Due to the large-scale exclusions, election officials urged residents to verify their names on the draft rolls through their Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or on the CEO Haryana website.
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A district administration spokesperson said, “A month-long window for filing claims and objections has been opened from July 31 to August 30. Citizens whose names are missing or who failed to submit enumeration forms before July 24 can apply for inclusion by submitting Form 6 along with a declaration form. Form 7 can be submitted for raising objections or requesting deletions, while Form 8 is designated for corrections or address modifications. Submissions can be processed offline through BLOs or online via ECI Net and the voters portal.”
Across Gurgaon and Faridabad, more than 9.7 lakh voters were classified as “uncollectable” during the enumeration exercise.
According to the data, Gurgaon recorded Haryana’s lowest digitisation rate at 70.73%. Of its 15.5 lakh registered voters, 10.9 lakh enumeration forms were digitised, while 4.55 lakh were categorised as uncollectable.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
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