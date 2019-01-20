Gurgaon: Don’t risk life to catch violators, traffic cops told by chief

Against the backdrop of multiple incidents of traffic violators injuring or running over traffic police personnel in Gurgaon, Commissioner of Police K K Rao Saturday advised traffic cops against putting their lives at risk, and asked them to instead note down vehicle registration numbers of errant vehicles.

“Under risky circumstances, instead of putting their lives in danger, police personnel should simply note down the numbers of vehicles and send them to their superiors for further action,” said Rao, while briefing officers of the Traffic Wing at Police Lines on Saturday morning.

The most recent such incident had taken place on December 19 last year, when a traffic police officer ended up on the bonnet of an SUV coming from the wrong side and was driven around for a few metres as the driver attempted to flee the scene, near Signature Tower.

Rao also announced that officers deployed with the traffic police wing will get their weekly offs either on Saturday or Sunday.

“The traffic pressure on the roads in lesser on weekends. So, keeping the welfare of officers in mind, half the force will be given a holiday on Saturday and the other half on Sunday,” said Rao, adding that provisions have also been made to ensure that personnel work in eight-hour shifts.

The commissioner further announced the setting up of 60 additional traffic booths in critical areas.

The Traffic Wing in Gurgaon has 1,700 police personnel, special police officers and home guards.