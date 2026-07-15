Gurgaon Thar driver runs over woman, takes her to hospital, brings body back

A domestic worker was killed after being run over by a Mahindra Thar while resting in the stilt parking area of a four-storey Gurgaon apartment building on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the woman driver initially rushed the 57-year-old to a private hospital, but after doctors declared her dead, allegedly brought her body back and left it at the accident spot.

The deceased was identified as Guddi Devi from Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh. She lived with her family in Bhondsi nearby and worked as a domestic help at Ansal Versalia Society in Sector 67, where the incident took place.

The driver lives on the fourth floor of the building. Police are yet to arrest her, and have not revealed her name.