Gurgaon Thar driver runs over woman, takes her to hospital, brings body back

A domestic worker was killed after being run over by a Mahindra Thar while resting in the stilt parking area of a four-storey Gurgaon apartment building on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the woman driver initially rushed the 57-year-old to a private hospital, but after doctors declared her dead, allegedly brought her body back and left it at the accident spot.
The deceased was identified as Guddi Devi from Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh. She lived with her family in Bhondsi nearby and worked as a domestic help at Ansal Versalia Society in Sector 67, where the incident took place.
The driver lives on the fourth floor of the building. Police are yet to arrest her, and have not revealed her name.
According to police, the incident occurred between 2 pm and 2.20 pm. After finishing her work, Guddi was sleeping in the society’s ground-floor stilt parking area when a woman reversed her Mahindra Thar and accidentally ran over Guddi..
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle ran over the victim’s chest, causing fatal internal injuries and multiple fractures,” said police.
Police said the driver panicked, raised an alarm, and alerted neighbours. Using her other car (an SUV), she rushed the injured woman to a private hospital in Sector 68. “However, after doctors examined the victim and declared her dead, the driver allegedly returned to the society with the body, placed it at the exact spot where the accident occurred, and left,” said officers.
Police said Guddi’s nephew alleged that the driver did not inform anyone about her death after abandoning the body.
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Police officers said the control room was alerted by the victim’s family, following which officers from the Sector 65 police station reached the spot and took possession of the body. Guddi’s relatives and other domestic workers gathered in protest outside the driver’s house.
“An FIR has been registered against the woman driver under charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving. The Mahindra Thar has been seized, and we are examining CCTV footage from the location to ascertain the exact sequence of events,” a police officer said.
Police said the driver was questioned on Tuesday and the post-mortem report is awaited.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More