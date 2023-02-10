‘I trusted my brother, never thought my girl was being tortured’: Gurgaon domestic help’s mother

Two days after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren sought strict action in the matter of a 17-year-old domestic help in Gurgaon being tortured for months, allegedly by her employers, the girl’s mother arrived in the city on Friday afternoon along with a team of Jharkhand police’s anti-human trafficking unit. The girl hails from the state’s Simdega district and started working at the home of the accused, Manish Khattar and Kamaljeet Kaur, around five months ago.

The mother met the 17-year-old at a hospital in Gurgaon, where she is undergoing treatment for multiple injuries, including cuts and burns.

She told The Indian Express, “I had not met or spoken to my daughter since she left about eight months ago. We are poor and farm on four-acre land in our native village. My brother has been in Delhi for years and he coordinated with a placement agency to bring her here for work so she could earn and send some money. She wanted to earn so we could get medical treatment for my son, who has a leg and a back injury. In the past, my brother has got other girls from the village jobs. So I trusted him. I had no idea that my daughter was being subjected to this.”

As she saw her daughter sitting on a hospital bed on Friday evening after several months, the mother could only mutter a few words to her as she inspected her wounds.

“We got to know of this after the police informed us. A team of rescuers arranged a video call with my daughter on Wednesday. Over the call, she told me how she was tortured and beaten up with tongs, blades and sticks. We could not talk for long as she struggled to speak. She showed the cuts and marks on her face and arms. I am pained to see her. I asked her why she did not call me. She said her employers did not allow her to talk and there was no balance/recharge in her phone,” she said.

Her mother said that her elder daughter too was brought to Delhi for work some years ago. “I do not know where she is. I have not spoken to her for a long time. I want to take both my daughters back to our home,” she said.

On February 7, the girl was rescued by the police after the in-charge of a one-stop centre under the women and child development department was tipped off that domestic help was being mistreated by her employers.

The accused couple have been arrested.

The minor told officials that she was beaten with rope, sticks and the accused even used blades which led to cuts on her arms and lips.

“They hit me with hot iron tongs and used lit matchsticks. While washing clothes and doing chores, they made me take off my clothes. Often I slept on the floor… without clothes. She tore the clothes that I had brought. He disrobed me and beat me with a stick. On one occasion, they tried to strangle me and threatened to kill me. I was given only one meal to eat at night — a small bowl of rice. I ate leftover food from the dustbin sometimes. I felt helpless and was scared to tell anyone… They said I didn’t do work on time, which is why they were beating me,” said the girl to officials.