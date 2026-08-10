Gurgaon Police begin inquiry after video of woman assaulting domestic help in Camellias

Incident took place on July 24, police say; woman help has filed representation with Gurgaon Cyber Cell complaining against video being circulated 'illegally' on WhatsApp.

Written by: Ritu Sarin, Abhimanyu Hazarika
5 min readGurgaon, New DelhiUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 07:07 PM IST
The police inquiry had established that the alleged incident occurred on July 24, ASI Kumar said. The accused woman, identified as 52-year-old Ruchira Sachdeva, had joined the investigation, he said. The accused woman, identified as 52-year-old Ruchira Sachdeva, had joined the investigation as per the Police.  
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Police in Gurgaon have opened an inquiry after taking cognizance of a video circulating on social media that purportedly shows a resident of the luxury apartment complex DLF Camellias assaulting a domestic worker at her home.

“In the video that had gone viral on X, a woman was seen forcibly stopping and assaulting another woman at The Camellias Apartment, Sector-42, Gurugram,” Gurgaon Police spokesperson ASI Sandeep Kumar said.

The police inquiry had established that the alleged incident occurred on July 24, ASI Kumar said. The accused woman, identified as 52-year-old Ruchira Sachdeva, had joined the investigation, he said.

Residents of The Camellias said the video of the alleged assault had been in circulation in WhatsApp groups of residents for about two weeks.

Police officers involved in the investigation said Sachdeva had been released on station bail on Monday.

Also read | DLF Camellias, Lutyens’ bungalow: How Delhi’s elite fell for a scam

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman who is seen being assaulted in the purported video was Sachdeva’s domestic help, who had left the job on July 27, ASI Kumar said.

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“The accused woman had assaulted the domestic help following an argument regarding work. Further action in the case will be taken as per rules. The case is under investigation,” the spokesperson said.

The purported video, which is about two minutes long and appears to have been shot from an adjoining apartment, shows a young woman being dragged, punched, and pulled by the hair by another woman in what appears to be a kitchen.

“She (the older woman) has slapped her. If I was in her (the help’s) place I would have retaliated,” a female voice is heard saying in Nepali in the video.

At the end of the video, the younger woman is seen standing alone, looking distressed. The voice says in Nepali, “Now lady, we have taken this video. You will face the consequences.”

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The Camellias, along with the Aralias and the Magnolias, is among the most high-end residential properties in Delhi-NCR, and is home to several high-profile residents. A condo in the Camellias could cost upwards of Rs 75-80 crore.

Also read | ‘Always praised the family…unbelievable’: Son of domestic help killed by employer

Calls made by The Indian Express to the husband of the woman went unanswered. A member of the family said they did not want to comment. Speaking on behalf of the family, advocate Vaibhav Suri told The Indian Express that a day after the purported incident, the woman help, who was seen being allegedly assaulted in the video, had filed a “representation” with the Gurgaon Cyber Cell about the video being circulated “illegally” on WhatsApp.

“It (the ‘representation’) is not an FIR but a handwritten complaint, and my client (Sachdeva) has endorsed it. We have said the circulation of the video is illegal and that it should be removed from WhatsApp chats,” Suri said.

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In the two-page handwritten complaint, which has been accessed by The Indian Express, the woman help has alleged that an unknown person had circulated the video, and asked for it to be removed from social media. She has said that she did not want legal action, and “My face should not appear anywhere like this.”

The help has pledged her support to the Sachdeva  family, and said that if a third party were to file a case, “I will come to give my statement to end the complaint.”

A team from the Durga Shakti PCR (police control room wing for crimes against women), after being urged by the Gurgaon One Stop Centre, a Haryana government initiative intended to help women affected by violence in private and public spaces, visited the 27th floor residence of the Sachdeva family on Sunday.

Gurgaon One Stop Centre in-charge Pinky Malik told The Indian Express that since the woman help had said she did not want to pursue the matter, the case would have been closed “naturally”. However, now that police had begun investigating, things can proceed, she said.

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A second video seen by The Indian Express has captured the PCR team’s intervention at the apartment’s front door, where a man, who Malik said was Sachdeva’s husband Neeraj Sachdeva, a prominent liquor merchant, is heard speaking to the officers.

“He matter-of-factly informed the authorities that his wife had become angry and slapped the worker. Further, he stated that the domestic worker had already left the residence approximately fifteen days prior and that the family had previously submitted her written clarification to the local police station to preemptively halt any legal proceedings,” Malik said.

“Our aim was to rescue her (the help), but we got to know she had left. The [Durga Shakti PCR] team went around 3 pm on Sunday,” Malik told The Indian Express.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ritu Sarin
Ritu Sarin

Ritu Sarin is Contributing Editor (Investigations) at The Indian Express group. Her areas of specialisation include internal security, money laundering and corruption. Sarin is one of India’s most renowned reporters and has a career in journalism of over four decades. She is a member of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) since 1999 and since early 2023, a member of its Board of Directors. She has also been a founder member of the ICIJ Network Committee (INC). She has, to begin with, alone, and later led teams which have worked on ICIJ’s Offshore Leaks, Swiss Leaks, the Pulitzer Prize winning Panama Papers, Paradise Papers, Implant Files, Fincen Files, Pandora Papers, the Uber Files and Deforestation Inc. She has conducted investigative journalism workshops and addressed investigative journalism conferences with a specialisation on collaborative journalism in several countries. ... Read More

Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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