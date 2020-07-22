Survey to declare Gurgaon villages ‘Lal Dora-free’ to begin from today

Eleven villages in Gurgaon district may soon be declared “Lal Dora-free”, with a Survey of India team starting its survey for the purpose this week. (Representational Image) Eleven villages in Gurgaon district may soon be declared “Lal Dora-free”, with a Survey of India team starting its survey for the purpose this week. (Representational Image)

Eleven villages in Gurgaon district may soon be declared “Lal Dora-free”, with a Survey of India team starting its survey from Wednesday.

The effort is part of the Haryana government’s initiative, launched earlier this year, to eradicate the system of Lal Dora from the state, in a bid to allow people residing in these areas to legally own their properties.

The term Lal Dora, which literally translates to ‘red thread’, was coined during the British regime and refers to the practice of drawing red lines on maps to mark boundaries on non-agricultural land to demarcate it from agricultural land. Areas that fall under Lal Dora are, today, not governed by norms of urban development authorities or municipalities, implying that their ownership depends on the one who literally possesses it.

District officials said a 13-member team arrived in Gurgaon on Monday. Officials said the team will work in two parts, one will supervise the survey of properties using a drone, the other will capture the imagery and other data received through the drone. The work is expected to be completed in around one week.

“The team will, in the beginning, survey properties in the villages of Jolaka, Bilhaka, Rahaka, Chuharpur, Tolni, Isaki, Ranika Singhola, Bhogpur, Khoontpuri, Ratiyaka Nawabad, and Nimoth using a drone,” said District Development and Panchayat Officer Narendra Sarwan.

As per officials from the Panchayat Department, until June 6, the task of line marking for the survey had been completed in 600 villages in the state, where drone surveys will be carried out soon.

“Lal Dora is a practice of the British times. This new era is of IT…After their areas are Lal Dora-free, people living in these areas will be able to get the registry of their houses done and will become the legal owners of their homes. They will be able to sell their houses and those purchasing them will also have to get their registry done. Owners will also be able to take loans on the house,” a spokesperson of the district administration said.

The first village in the country to be declared Lal Dora-free was Sirsi village in Haryana’s Karnal district, where the system was believed to be eradicated on January 26 this year.

Following this, the state government set a target of “liberating” 100 villages from Lal Dora by August 30. Officials say work is being done towards achieving this target in a phased manner.

