‘We are a medical tourism hub, so blessed with good facilities — pvt and govt’

Gurgaon crossed 4,000 coronavirus cases last week, but Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Amit Khatri maintains the city is equipped to deal with the outbreak

Gurgaon has gone from 57 cases at the start of May to over 4,000 now. How does the administration assess this surge?

I personally feel this is as per the national trend. The reasons for Gurgaon could be varied though — proximity to other centres where the outbreak was already in place, even increased movement and more interaction. Greater sampling could also be a reason, so we are catching all cases on the routes the infection has travelled.

Is the district equipped to deal with the increasing case load?

There is no issue of preparedness, be it in availability of basic medical stock, masks, PPEs, sanitisers, etc, adequacy of beds and other infrastructure. We are a medical tourism hub so we are blessed with good medical facilities. Whether it is private or government, we have good facilities. Also, there is adequate manpower, adequate financial support. We have more than adequate beds, and we also have provision for expansion of facilities since we have tied up with neighbouring districts where cases are not so many. In addition, we have roped in our own facilities in the district, such as hotels. Beds are available right now with most cases in home isolation, but we anyway have adequate beds in all three categories — be it Covid beds, ICU or ventilators.

How many patients are currently in home isolation? Is the administration facing any challenges in this regard?

There aren’t any concerns as such regarding home isolation. We have developed our own backend system for reaching out to such people on a regular basis, enquiring about their well being, addressing their concerns, whatever issues are highlighted, and if they need any medical support, we aim to provide that also on a timely basis.

Are any specific steps being taken to contain the spread of the virus?

There are three-four interventions — proper enforcement of containment zones, screening of persons in these zones as well as those in buffer areas or any other areas of concern. In addition, we have also been carrying out random sampling.

Is there any possibility of another lockdown or border sealing to manage the situation?

We are adopting a dynamic response as per the situation and the containment requirements.

