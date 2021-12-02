Gurgaon district administration steps up measures over Omicron concerns

Amid concerns over a new variant of Covid, Omicron, the Gurgaon district administration Thursday issued guidelines stating that it was mandatory for general public to wear masks in public places and follow the rules of social distancing and failure to do so would invite challans by the departments concerned.

A statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg, stated, “At places such as schools, educational institutions, industries, business complexes, railway stations, bus stands etc., where there is a possibility of overcrowding, the departments concerned – police, health, municipal corporation and market committee – will issue challans if people are not wearing masks or not following social distancing norms.”

The statement added that officers of all the departments concerned had been instructed to ensure that the standard operating procedure (SOP) prescribed regarding the Covid protocol was strictly followed.

According to the bulletin issued by the district health department, on Thursday, the district reported 19 fresh cases while 9 people recovered from the infection. On Wednesday, the health department had directed private and government hospitals to update details of bed availability within 48 hours. In a task force meeting held earlier this week, the department had also asked private hospitals to submit a list of hotels and guest houses where their international patients had been staying to track them.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurgaon, said, “Today, 19 Covid cases have been reported. This is perhaps the highest number of cases in the past four months. The situation is under control, but we are making constant efforts to contain any potential spread of the infection, especially with concerns over Omicron. A task force meeting was held earlier this week. International travellers from 12 high-risk countries will be tested for Covid on arrival and they will be quarantined for 14 days.”

There are 77 active Covid cases in Gurgaon, of which 74 are in home isolation and three are hospitalised. Officials said 12, 486 people were vaccinated on Thursday, with 2764 people being administered the first dose and 9722 being administered the second dose. Over 3.87 million people have been vaccinated in Gurgaon so far.