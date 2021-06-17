Gurgaon district admin ramps up health infra, sets up oxygen plant at Pataudi Civil Hospital

The oxygen plant at Civil the Hospital in Pataudi can produce upto 1 tonne of the gas daily. (Representational Photo)

Despite a considerable dip in daily Covid-19 cases in Gurgaon, the district health department has been ramping up infrastructure. Officials said that the PSA oxygen plant that was planned for the Civil Hospital in Pataudi has now been set up and put into use.

According to officials, 1 tonne of oxygen is being produced daily from this plant, which has enabled the hospital to become self-sufficient in terms of supply.

“This plant has been set up with the aim of providing better healthcare facilities in the hospital. In our 50-bed hospital, we have also arranged 38 oxygen concentrators for emergency situations,” Dr Neeru Yadav, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at the hospital, said.

Officials said that the Pataudi Civil Hospital witnesses a daily footfall of over 300 people. Prior to the lockdown, health check-ups of “350 to 400” people were being done daily in the OPD, while, at present, the number stands at “300 to 350” people.

“It is our endeavour to provide better health facilities to people in the hospital so that they do not have to go to Gurgaon city for treatment,” the SMO added.

Gurgaon currently has 314 active Covid cases, of which 295 are under home isolation.

“During the second wave, keeping in mind the oxygen demand of the district, Maruti Suzuki had set up a PSA plant which was recently inaugurated virtually by the Chief Minister,” Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, said.