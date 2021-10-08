Gurgaon: Dental coordinator at private hospital commits suicide, husband among 2 booked for abetment

A 30-year-old woman, who was working as a dental coordinator at a private hospital in the city, allegedly committed suicide at her house on Thursday evening. Police have booked her husband and mother-in-law for abetment to suicide after the woman’s family alleged they used to mentally harass her.

According to police, the incident was reported around 6.30 pm after the family of the woman, Meenakshi, could not reach her on the phone since Thursday morning and asked one of her colleagues to go and check up on her. Police said that when the colleague reached her house, he noticed that the gate was not bolted from the inside and door was ajar.

He informed the landlord and they entered the house to find her hanging and called police. Officers from Sadar police station rushed to the spot and informed her family in Delhi.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said, “No suicide note was found. Her family alleged that she got married two years ago and for the past six months, her husband had not been living with her. Her parents alleged that she was under duress as her husband and her mother-in-law harassed her.”

Police said that as per the preliminary post-mortem report, the cause of death was hanging. The family’s statement was recorded around 1 am on Friday, following which a case was lodged. An FIR was registered under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station, said police.