Gurgaon leads retail boom: Malls hit near-zero vacancy, top-tier rents surge 12%

The report highlighted a clear “flight to quality” among retailers, with top-tier malls capturing a disproportionate share of the demand. (Express Photo)

Premium retail space in Gurgaon and the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is fast disappearing, with vacancy rates in top-tier Grade A and A+ malls falling to an all-time low of just 0-2%, according to a new real estate report.

The ‘Leasing Trends in Malls Across Top Metropolitan Cities in India’ report, released on Wednesday by ANAROCK and IMAGES Group, stated that tight supply is pushing up rents. Grade A+ mall spaces in Delhi-NCR have seen rental rates climb by 8-12 per cent compared with last year.

In Gurgaon, the report noted, strong demand and premium positioning have pushed Common Area Maintenance (CAM) charges to the higher end, with 77.8% of deals falling within the Rs 40-60 per sq ft per month range.