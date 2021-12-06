Gurgaon: Decomposed body of young woman found in open pit

The decomposed body of a woman, suspected to be in her 30s, was found in an open pit at a housing complex in Gurgaon’s Sector 47 area Sunday. The police said the woman is yet to be identified. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under section 174 of CrPC.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 12 pm by the cleaning staff who were cutting grass in the area and complained of foul smell emanating from the pit. The staff informed the police and a team from Sadar police station rushed to the spot.

Dinesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said, “The body was recovered from the seven-foot-deep pit. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman was a native of West Bengal. Prima facie, there are no visible injury marks on her body. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem.”

Cops said the body, which is around 3-4 days old, has been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital for identification and the autopsy will be conducted on Monday.