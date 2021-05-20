Gurgaon DC to be included in meeting with PM Modi today

Gurgaon has so far recorded 1,76,099 Covid cases, of which 1,57,283 have recovered from the infection and 725 have succumbed to it. (PTI)

The Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon, which has the highest number of active Covid cases in Haryana, will be among those included in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday to discuss the Covid situation.

According to officials, the meeting, which will take place via video conference, will begin at 11 am.

“There are a total of 54 districts from 10 states in the country that have been included in the meeting. Of these, six districts are from Haryana. Apart from Gurgaon, these are Sonipat, Panipat, Faridabad, Karnal, and Hisar,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

“The Prime Minister will discuss the Covid infection situation with the Deputy Commissioners and will also take an update regarding the measures being adopted by these districts to combat the infection,” he said.

The states included in the meeting, other than Haryana, are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Orissa, Jharkhand, and Pondicherry.

Gurgaon, for the last one and a half months, has been recording more than 1,000 new Covid cases everyday. While the single-day spike peaked at 5,042 cases on April 29, there has been a marginal drop in cases over the last two weeks. The number of active cases, on Wednesday, for the first time in almost one month, dropped below 20,000, with the district currently having 18,091 active Covid cases, of which 15,761 are in home isolation. For the last three days, less than 1,500 new cases have been emerging everyday.

