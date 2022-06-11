Gurgaon DC takes stock of waterlogging prep, calls for temporary pond at Sarhaul, more pumps at Narsinghpur

Gurgaon deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav on Saturday inspected the newly constructed underpass on the Sarhaul border and Narsinghpur stretch on the national highway and took stock of the arrangements being made to resolve waterlogging ahead of the monsoon season at the two points.

The DC was accompanied by officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

At the u-turn underpass on the Sarhaul border, the deputy commissioner said that since the border of Delhi starts beyond the Sarhaul border, the NHAI management is working towards constructing a temporary pond/water retaining structure on the government land adjoining Ambience Mall to drain out the water on Gurgaon side. He added that officials had been directed to prepare a road map for the drainage at the stretch in the future.

The DC also instructed the officials of NHAI to construct tabletop breakers before entering the underpass and to install water pumps of higher capacity for drainage to prevent waterlogging on the main carriageway and lanes of the highway from Gurgaon to Jaipur in Narsinghpur area. The DC directed NHAI officials to ensure that old pumps are also replaced soon.

He added that if the problem continues this season, the district administration will consider taking strict action against the officials concerned with NHAI and fix criminal liability under the Disaster Management Act.

GMDA officials said that the installation of five new pumps for water drainage at Narsinghpur was underway, wherein two pumps of 70 HP, two pumps of 50 HP and one pump of 25 HP will be installed.

The DC said that due to waterlogging in service lanes at Narsinghpur on the national highway, the stretch is traffic blockages during monsoon and several complaints have been raised, but to no avail.