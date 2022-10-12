Gurgaon DC: Only green crackers allowed; ban on other kinds of firecrackers

Gurgaon deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said Tuesday only green crackers are allowed for manufacture, use, and sale in Haryana according to the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

“A complete ban has been imposed on manufacturing, selling and using all other types of firecrackers. This restriction will continue till further orders. The order will be strictly enforced in the district,” said Yadav.

On Monday, the HSPCB had prohibited the manufacture, sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the state, excluding green crackers.

In a letter to all deputy commissioners in the state, HSPCB had said, “…State government has directed to prohibit the manufacturing, sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers except for green crackers, within the limit of district…You are, therefore, requested to issue the orders regarding the prohibition on manufacturing, sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers except for green crackers, immediately.”

The HSPCB said in the letter that several experts and other reports related to air pollution had indicated that during winter months, specifically October to January, air pollution in Haryana is at its peak and various episodic events occurring during winter months aggravate air pollution levels in the state.

“Amongst various events, bursting of firecrackers is also an important event affecting the air pollution level, as firecrackers not only release metal particles, dangerous toxins, harmful chemicals and noxious gases in the air, but also increase harmful particulate matters such as PM 2.5 or PM 10 with serious adverse impact on ambient air quality,” read its letter.