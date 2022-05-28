Gurgaon DC directs NHAI to ensure emergency lanes operational at toll plazas

The Gurgaon deputy commissioner has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure dedicated emergency lanes are made operational at toll plazas in the district, adding that action would be taken against the concessionaire for failing to do so.

In an earlier road safety committee meeting in March 2022, the DC had said that concessionaires operating toll plazas on highways in Gurgaon would provide emergency medical services including ambulances, first aid, emergency life support services and trained staff for safety of citizens and to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav chaired a meeting of the district road safety committee and said the district administration will write to the NHAI to construct carriageways in industrial areas on the same specification as highways instead of service lanes.

The DC also reviewed the Sohna road elevated project. Officials said that the stretch from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna did not have a provision for pedestrians to cross the highway. The DC said a joint inspection will be done by DCP traffic and NHAI officials and arrangements would be made for pedestrian crossings at different points on the stretch.

To ensure safety on roads, DC said that the identified black spots, where maximum fatalities are reported in the city, will be fixed through road engineering. The district administration said that the civic agencies will develop model roads across the city to improve commuting.

In light of two recent accidents involving school buses in the city, the DC said that four teams had been formed which will conduct random inspects at 10 schools in the district in a month to assess safety measures and ensure that guidelines of Haryana Surakshit School Vahan police are being followed.

Strict action would be taken against schools violating the norms. The teams will oversee that students and commuters do not face any problems while children are dropped in front of the school premises and drop locations. Directions were also given to ensure police verification of school bus drivers and conductors.