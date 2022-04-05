Gurgaon: Days after man died by suicide, 3 booked for abetment

Three days after a 23-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly jumping in front of a train in Gurgaon, the Government Railway Police (GRP) Tuesday booked three men on charges of abetment of suicide.

On April 2, the police had said that the man allegedly jumped before the Bareilly Express near the Dhanwapur railway tracks, following which, the GRP initiated a probe. The police had added that initially, the man could not be identified and his body had been kept in the mortuary. The next day, he was identified as Kamal, a resident of the Feroze Gandhi Colony.

The police added that during the probe, they recovered an audio recording from the man’s phone in which he had named three persons who had allegedly been harassing him.

Ramphal, SHO, GRP police station, Gurgaon, said, “In the recording, the victim can be purportedly heard mentioning the names of three persons, whom he claimed were responsible for his death. The victim’s family has alleged in the complaint that the three accused had been coaxing him to sell a narcotics substance (smack) and when he refused to do so, they beat him up. We are verifying the purported audio recording and the family’s allegations.”

The police said an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the GRP police station Monday. No arrests have been made till now, said the police. The victim’s body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem on Monday.