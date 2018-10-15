Gurgaon: Day after, judge’s wife dead, son critical

The incident took place at Arcadia market in Sector 49 on Saturday. Express The incident took place at Arcadia market in Sector 49 on Saturday. Express

The wife of an additional district and sessions judge, who sustained injuries after she and her son were shot at by a police head constable posted as the judge’s personal security officer, died on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Her body was taken to Hisar, where her last rites will be conducted.

Police said the accused, head constable Mahipal (32), was produced in court on Sunday afternoon and remanded in four-day police custody. He had been the judge’s personal security officer for the last one-and-a-half years.

“PSO Mahipal was arrested on Saturday and produced in court on Sunday. He has been taken into four-day police remand, during which he will be further questioned… The accused has also been dismissed from the police department under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

“A Special Investigation Team has been formed by the police commissioner to probe the crime. The SIT will operate under the supervision of DCP (East),” he added.

Police claimed they are still struggling to ascertain the motive behind the incident, with the head of the SIT refuting rumours that the constable had been “ill-treated” by the judge’s family.

Read | He visited us a few days ago: Family of accused in Gurgaon shooting

“No reason for the violence has been ascertained yet. The accused admitted that he had not slept for three-four days as he was worried, but has not revealed the reason. We have not found any medical history to show he is mentally unstable either. We have searched his home, but have not found any medication,” said SIT head DCP Sulochana Gajraj.

“He has not made any claims of being ill-treated by the judge or his family, and has never requested for a transfer from his current duties either. We have also not found any prior records of misconduct yet,” she added.

The incident took place around 3 pm on Saturday at Arcadia market in Sector 49. Ritu (37) and her son Dhruv (18) were returning to the vehicle after shopping when the accused allegedly opened fire.

In the FIR registered at Sector 50 police station, Additional District and Sessions Judge Krishan Kant Sharma said he was informed of the incident by the accused, who called him up after fleeing the crime spot.

“Today, at about 3.30 pm while I was in the court complex, I received a phone call from my PSO Mahipal… and he told me that he had shot my wife Ritu and son Dhruv… some unknown person… informed us that they have been brought to Park Hospital with gunshot injuries,” states the FIR.

“She told me that… when they returned to the car, Dhruv asked Mahipal to hand over the keys… he got angry and then shouted… without any provocation, he fired at her. When Dhruv came to her rescue, he also fired (at) him,” the judge said in the complaint.

Bystanders had claimed that the head constable abused and kicked the two multiple times after shooting them. Mahipal was arrested from Gurgaon-Faridabad road two hours later.

Dhruv is still admitted at Medanta–The Medicity, with doctors saying he was “critical and on life support”.

Rita’s post-mortem was completed on Sunday morning. “The woman died due to excessive bleeding caused by the gunshot wounds. She sustained two gunshot injuries, of which one passed cleanly through her body. She also had multiple bruises on her chest, shoulders, arms and forearms, which are indicative of blunt weapon injuries, such as those inflicted by kicking or hitting,” said Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar offered reassurance that all security personnel would be counselled. “The person who was their personal bodyguard has done something like this, nothing can be worse than that. We consider it our duty to counsel those deployed in security. We have asked people from the judiciary as well as others to ensure such people are counselled,” said Khattar, on the sidelines of an event in Karnal.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App