Gurgaon: Daily wager dies after accident at construction site; project manager booked

A 49-year-old daily wager was killed at a construction site in Gurgaon after a metal pipe fell on his head. The police have registered an FIR against the project manager of the site.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Dalbir Singh, a native of Lakhan Majra in Rohtak. For the past 2 years, Singh had been staying with his brother-in-law Vijay at Matanhail village in Jhajjar’s Salahawas area. Both of them worked at construction sites as labourers.

The police added that the incident occurred when a truck, loaded with bricks and building blocks from a private company in Jhajjar, had come in for unloading at a construction site in Sector 71 on Thursday evening. In the FIR, Vijay said that at around 7 pm, they had started unloading the truck at the site where an under-construction building had been completed till the 25th floor.

“Dalbir, another construction worker and I were unloading large building blocks. A metal jack pile fell from the 25th floor over my brother-in-law’s head. His head was crushed and his arm was buried underneath the pipe,” Vijay informed.

He added that he and another worker narrowly escaped injuries. “The workers rushed my brother-in-law to a private hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on Friday morning. The mishap occurred due to negligence of the project manager. Had there been a safety net installed next to the building, this would not have happened,” Vijay said in the FIR.

The police said that the FIR was registered following the post-mortem on Friday evening. Subhash Boken, the spokesperson of Gurgaon police, said, “The incident took place on Thursday and the victim died on Friday, following which a case was registered. A probe has been initiated.”