Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Gurgaon: Two on cycle killed after car rams into them on Golf Course Road

Umesh, a resident of Indra Colony, said in the police complaint that he and his father, Dharampal, had gone for cycling from their house towards the Golf Course Road.

Two men were killed after a sedan allegedly rammed into them on the Golf Course Road in Haryana’s Gurgaon city Tuesday evening, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Dharampal (70) and Saheb Khan (32). Police said Dharampal was a native of Ranila village in Charkhi Dadri district and had been staying at Indra Colony in Gurgaon for several years, police said, adding he did odd jobs in cleaning. Saheb Khan, a native of West Bengal, worked in housekeeping at an upscale society in Gurgaon and had been putting up in Saraswati Kunj.

Umesh, a resident of Indra Colony, said in the police complaint that he and his father, Dharampal, had gone for cycling from their house towards the Golf Course Road.

“We often go for cycling in the evening. Around 4.30 pm, we had reached near a metro station on Golf Course Road…my father was cycling ahead and I was about 200 square yards behind him. Suddenly, a speeding and rashly driven car came from Sector 42 Metro Station side and rammed into my father’s cycle from behind,” he said.

Umesh said that his father suffered multiple injuries. “His cycle got stuck under the car and as the car driver applied brakes, the car turned in the opposite direction and lost control. The car drove for 50 square yards towards sector 56 road and rammed into another cyclist, who was sitting on his cycle near the gate of a society,” he added.

Both victims were rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

“Saheb Khan was declared brought dead while Dharampal died under treatment at the hospital. On the complaint of the victim’s family, an FIR has been registered against the car driver. The driver has been identified and efforts are on to arrest him. The car, a Skoda Rapid, has been traced,” said a police officer.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at Sushant Lok Police Station under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (death by negligence), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 02:37:30 pm
