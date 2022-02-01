Gurgaon: Two criminals arrested after cross-firing, one injured

The Gurgaon police arrested two wanted criminals after an exchange of fire in the Manesar area of Gurgaon in the early hours of Tuesday. One of the criminals suffered a bullet wound in the leg in the cross-firing and was rushed to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi for treatment, the police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Amit alias Gaanth and his associate Deepak, both accused in an attack on the family of a former sarpanch in Kasan village Manesar on November 4, in which four people died and two suffered injuries.

The assailants had fired at least 40 gunshots, which police said was allegedly committed to avenge a 2007 murder.

The police received a tip-off that Amit, who was among the shooters in the Diwali night attack, was in the Manesar area, following which the crime branch of sector 31 formed a team to nab them.

The police said the incident took place around 4.30 am when the criminals spotted the police and in an attempt to escape, fired at the police.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “In the cross-firing, Amit alias Gaanth sustained a bullet wound in his leg. He was rushed to a hospital in Manesar and then referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi for treatment. His condition is stable. Both the accused have been arrested.”

The police said both the arrested criminals had rewards for information leading to their arrest and were accused in several cases including murder and robbery.

A senior police officer said: “The accused had planned to eliminate the family on the night of Diwali to take revenge for murder of their associate by a member of the victims’ family on the occasion of Holi in 2007. A month before the attack, the accused had robbed a liquor contractor in Manesar after shooting at him.”