Gurgaon records over 500 new Covid cases for third day in a row

Gurgaon on Monday recorded more than 500 fresh cases of coronavirus for the third day in a row, with 581 people testing positive.

According to the daily bulletin released by the health department, the district now has 3,168 active cases of the infection, of which 2,941 are in home isolation. A total of 384 people also recovered from the infection on Monday.

Gurgaon, like several other parts of the country, has seen a surge in cases of coronavirus over the last few weeks. The district, which was recording less than 50 new cases everyday until the end of February, is recording over 100 new cases everyday since March 18. The positivity rate has also jumped from 2.5 per cent on March 18 to around 7.95 per cent as on Monday.

Officials from the health department say that while they have already increased the daily number of tests –– more than 6,000 tests are being conducted everyday for the last three days –– antigen testing specifically will also be a point of focus in the coming days.

“We have already stepped up micro containment and testing, but we will also be increasing the number of antigen tests in areas where there are more positive cases so that the contacts of Covid positive patients can be immediately isolated if found to be infected,” said Dr Virender Yadav, civil surgeon, Gurgaon.

In light of this surge in infection count, the Gurgaon district magistrate, on Monday, assigned responsibilities to officers for Covid-related tasks such as contact tracing, medical supplies management, supervision of government health facilities for bed and ventilator management, and bed management in private hospitals.

Gurgaon has so far recorded 65,534 cases of coronavirus, of which 61,998 people have recovered while 368 have succumbed to the infection.