Third wave prep: Gurgaon admin seeks details of ICUs, oxygen beds

The Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner, on Friday, directed all private and government hospitals in the district to make data related to matters like oxygen beds, ICU beds, ventilators, and paediatric treatment available to the district administration, as it prepares for a possible third wave of Covid infections.

Chairing a meeting with representatives from hospitals on Friday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said, “It is difficult to say what the nature of the third wave will be, but it is very important for us to prepare for the future by learning from problems faced by hospitals during the second wave…Hospitals had been given time till June 30 to provide correct data to the administration related to different factors, including availability of beds. However, the information provided by some hospitals is doubtful, while some have not even made the data available to the administration as yet.”

“Hospitals who have not shared data are being given time till July 10 to do so. If data provided by any hospital is found to be wrong, the administration will deal strictly with the concerned hospital. Carelessness in this matter will not be tolerated. It is estimated that 5,500-6,000 beds will be needed in Gurgaon for Covid patients during a possible third wave, so it is critical that hospitals provide correct information,” he said,

Garg also reminded representatives of hospitals of the problems that were faced regarding oxygen availability during the second wave, and directed them to ensure adequate arrangements are made through the use of PSA plants, D type cylinders, and other means.

“There is a possibility a third wave may affect children more. In such a situation, it is necessary for hospital management to train the staff in this regard, so that if a third wave comes, lack of staff does not cause problems in treatment. Work will be done by dividing children into different groups as per their age, for which guidelines have also come,” said Garg.

“Right now, we have time to make preparations, so it is necessary that everyone works considering the seriousness of the subject. The district administration is prepared to offer every possible help to hospitals,” he said.

After seeing a surge in Covid cases from the end of March, Gurgaon, since June, has seen a better situation with regard to the infection. Currently, the district has less than 120 active Covid cases.