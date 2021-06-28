Covid testing camps in 5 crowded areas in Gurgaon throw up zero cases

The Covid numbers in Gurgaon have seen a drop this month, after surging for several weeks since March end. (Express Photo/Representational image)

A testing campaign conducted by the Gurgaon health department on Sunday, that saw five sites being set up for testing in crowded areas, provided further indication that the Covid infection is slowing down in the district. According to officials, while 500 tests were conducted, not a single person tested positive at any of the sites.

“In order to identify Covid patients in the district, the health department is carrying out an intensive testing and tracing campaign so that the infection does not spread. To this end, on June 27, a testing campaign was done in five different crowded places in the district, with around 500 people in total being tested. However, not a single person tested positive,” said Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

According to officials, the areas where testing camps were set up were Khandsa Mandi, where 98 people were tested; Subhash Chowk, where 123 people were tested; Nathupur-Delhi border, where 119 people were tested; Kherki Daula, where 98 people were tested; and the Kapashera border, where 113 people were tested.

The Covid numbers in Gurgaon have seen a drop this month, after surging for several weeks since March end. At present, Gurgaon has less than 130 active Covid cases, of which 121 are in home isolation. The district is also leading in the state in terms of recovery rate, which stands at 99.43 per cent.

“Gurgaon has seen an improvement in recovery rate, which is 99.43 per cent, and a drop in fatality rate as well as positivity rate, which have reduced to 0.49 per cent and 11 per cent respectively, while the growth rate is 0.008 per cent,” said Garg.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Jaiprakash added, “Due to efforts of the health department and the cooperation of people of Gurgaon, awareness about the Covid infection has increased. The district administration is also sharing necessary information with people regarding preventive measures. It is our endeavour to provide maximum health facilities to people and increase awareness about preventive measures that need to be taken regarding Covid.”

Gurgaon, on Monday, recorded 8 new Covid cases. While two people succumbed to the infection, 12 recovered from it.