Gurgaon: Covid positive man traced to friend’s house

Health department officials said there is no reason to panic “as most cases that have emerged are related to Delhi”, with those testing positive either being people who visited the capital recently or their contacts. Health department officials said there is no reason to panic “as most cases that have emerged are related to Delhi”, with those testing positive either being people who visited the capital recently or their contacts.

An 18-year-old vegetable vendor from Khandsa mandi who fled after testing positive for Covid-19 was traced to a friend’s house in Sector 10 Saturday night. He was admitted to an isolation ward in the city. Health department officials said they are still trying to ascertain who the vendor had been in contact with over the six days he was missing and trace the persons.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Gurgaon has more than doubled in the last 10 days, with 85 people testing positive. As per daily health bulletins from the Gurgaon health department, the district, until the night of April 30, had 57 cases — 19 were ‘active’ and 38 had recovered. As of Saturday night, however, the number of cases stood at 142, of which 78 are hospitalised.

“There are three reasons due to which many cases emerged: the Nizamuddin gathering; Khandsa Mandi; and carriers of the infection who have a travel history to Delhi, who, along with their contacts, are testing positive,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, Chief Medical Officer, Gurgaon.

As per the bulletin, 24 of the 85 cases are from Khandsa mandi. Officials said after Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi emerged as a cluster, they screened close to 2,000 people and collected samples of more than 150 working at Khandsa mandi.

Among the areas that have also emerged as hotspots in these 10 days is Dundahera village, where a man who visited Delhi’s RML Hospital for his son’s treatment first tested positive. Officials said “16-17 people” from the area have since tested positive.

